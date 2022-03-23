Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the latest right-wing political figures to suggest that Ukraine is to blame for Russia invading the sovereign country.

The war in Ukraine has been raging for almost four weeks as Russian troops invaded the country on 24 February under the orders of the leader Vladimir Putin.

Greene has already made her opinions on Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky clear as she failed to join in the applause as he addressed the US Congress.

Now, her latest comments have seemed to suggest Ukraine bears some responsibility for what it’s currently going through.

The Republican Representative from Georgia was speaking on the right-wing media program BKP Politics when she made the suggestion that sounds like Kremlin propaganda.

She said: “Now you see Ukraine just kept poking the bear and poking the bear, which is Russia, and Russia invaded and the truth is, and this is the hard truth to accept.

“There is no win for Ukraine here. Russia is being very successful in their invasion, even though we hear different things on television.”

Greene also blamed the Obama administration and Senator Lindsay Graham for “begging for war” and claimed they “propped up Ukraine” by “working so hard to push Ukraine to the West”.

Greene isn’t the first right-wing political commentator to parrot the phrases “poke the bear” in reference to Putin and Russia.

It’s a phrase that has been used many times by Nigel Farage as footage of all the time he praised Putin resurfaced.

In unhinged tweets about the war, Greene claimed Ukraine’s Zelensky was “torturing his own people” with his military and warned against “Nazi militias” – another Kremlin propaganda point.

