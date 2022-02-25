A damning video of all the times Nigel Farage has praised Vladimir Putin is going viral on Twitter.

Farage has been a vocal supporter of the Russian leader who has waged war on Ukraine and is launching an attack from land, sea and air.

Right-wing former politician Farage has previously said Putin was the world leader he most admired as an operator.

Now, all the times Farage has praised the warmongering leader have been stitched together in a video that was shared on social media by Adam Bienkov, the political editor and correspondent for the BylineTimes.

Bienkov wrote: “Nigel Farage has spent years praising Putin and blaming Europeans for attempting to defend themselves against him. No surprise he’s still at it today.”

In one clip, Farage said: “If you poke the Russian bear with a stick, don’t be surprised when he reacts.”

Another clip showed Farage being challenged by David Dimbleby about when he said Putin was the leader he most admired.

Farage also blamed the EU and the expansion of NATO for allegedly starting some of the violence, calling the expansion “provocative” and claiming it was “encircling” Russia.

Someone commented: “Farage greatest hits.”

Another wrote: “Nigel Farage - fascist, traitor and all-round slimeball.”

Adam Payne, a senior correspondent for PoliticsHome, added: “No friend of this country.”

Since Russia launched its invasion into Ukraine, Farage has been forced to admit that he was wrong about Putin, but continued to blame the EU and NATO for provoking him.

In a tweet, he wrote: "Well, I was wrong. Putin has gone much further than I thought he would. A consequence of EU and NATO expansion, which came to a head in 2014. It made no sense to poke the Russian bear with a stick.

"These are dark days for Europe."

