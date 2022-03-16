On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a gripping speech to a joint session of the US Congress amid Russia's offense against Ukraine.

Zelensky's sentiments were met with a standing ovation from the members. But one person, in particular, didn't appear to join along - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

In a Twitter video clip uploaded by MeidasTouch, Greene appeared not to applaud Zelensky following the speech.

"As Zelenskyy is greeted by the US Congress to a standing ovation, Marjorie Taylor Greene refuses to applaud and instead appears to grab her cell phone," they captioned the post.

As he finished his speech and the members of Congress gave him a standing ovation, Greene could be seen not clapping. Instead, she picked up her cellphone.

It was at that moment that Greene was moved off-camera. It isn't clear if she tried to clap before or after the period shown in the video.

People in the comments called Greene "disrespectful" and expressed their confusion about how Greene was even elected into office.

MeidasTouch also shared a clip of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) "scrolling on his iPad" while Zelensky was actually mid- speech.

Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the first time Greene caused a stir on social media.

Earlier this month, she accused the Democratic party of trying to "create happiness" in an attempt to sway voters before midterm elections.

In conversation with Real America's Voice, the far-right conservative Congresswoman said: "You'll know for sure like we've already known along that they're just using Covid for politics and they're very much looking to move on and create happiness going into the midterms because they're scared to death of losing control when everyone goes to vote."

Indy100 reached out to Greene for comment.

