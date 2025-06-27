Trump appears to claim he invented the term 'caravan'

Yep, you read that right. Donald Trump has appeared to suggest that he invented the world ‘caravan’.

“They’re sending the bad people out and they put them in caravans,” Trump said in front of reporters during a rambling speech.

“I think I came up with that name but somebody did. It’s a great name. Caravan,” he said.

The moment was posted by the journalist Acyn, Senior Digital Editor for MeidasTouch.com, on Twitter/X.

Bizarrely, it’s not the first time he’s made the claim. Speaking at a rally speech in Ohio back in 2022 , Trump claimed that he invented the word “caravans” to describe groups of migrants as he dubbed them “murderers and rapers”.

Back then, he appeared to recount a previous conversation, saying that “you won’t take these horrible convicts and other people that you released into our country illegally and you put them in caravans”.

“I came up with that term by the way,” Trump claimed. “That was my term and fake news and lots of other terms we came up with.”





It’s not even the most eye-brow raising thing he’s said this week – after calling someone a ‘very average mentally person’ .

Trump clearly thinks of himself as a very intelligent man, we know that for sure. In fact, he once called himself a ‘very stable genius’ . He’s also very quick to call out people he doesn’t believe to be so smart. But his latest outburst – and the way he worded it – has seen him come in for ridicule online .

