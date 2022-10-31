A minister is facing criticism for using the words "some little man in China" in an interview.

Speaking on Sky News today, minister for food Mark Spencer used the comments when speaking about reports about Liz Truss's personal phone being hacked by suspected Kremlin agents.

He said: "We all talk on personal phones, don’t we, you know?

“I ring my wife, maybe there’s some little man in China listening to the conversations between me and my wife.

“But, you know, you’ve just got to be careful about what information you use on which phone and you get a lot of help and support from the security services on that.”

It comes after The Mail on Sunday reported that Kremlin agents who hacked Truss’s phone while she was foreign secretary are thought to have gained access to sensitive exchanges on Ukraine, as well as private conversations with Kwasi Kwarteng.

Reacting his comments, people thought he had been inappropriate.

Labour MP Sarah Owen told Huffington Post: “Mark Spencer once again showing his ignorance, on many levels.

“Clearly government ministers like Mark Spencer do not understand the severity of the now repeated Conservative security breaches and that no amount of deflecting, even by throwing out the crass and archaic ‘little Chinese man’ trope, will distract us from the fact the PM chose to re-hire Braverman just six days after a ministerial code violation to one of the most sensitive positions of state."

