There's no such thing as normal.

But one of the least normal things you could probably do is shout about how normal you are.

Unfortunately, this is what Matt Hancock did yesterday at a Bright Blue event last night.

Bright Blue is an independent think tank that supports liberal Conservatism.

Hancock was there speaking about how to get young people involved in the Conservative Party.

The answer? Being normal apparently.

In footage captured by Alicia Fitzgerald, Political Correspondent at politics.co.uk, he said:

"I'm a normal person now, I'm not a Conservative MP", he said.

"It's just like just be normal like the people who we represent. That's what we need to do, that's a really good starting point."

Hancock lost the Tory whip after he appeared on I'm A Celeb last year. It is for this reason he can speak so freely about, and even criticise his former party.

He did a whole lot more of that yesterday too, when he appeared on The News Agents podcast and slammed those who attended the National Conservatism Conference.

He may have a point about how being personable attracts voters, we're just not sure we'd take his advice on it.

