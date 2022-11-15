It has been almost a week since Matt Hancock abandoned his constituents to go to the Australian jungle and tirelessly raise awareness about dyslexia, as his spokespeople claim - or eat a camel's penis and beg for forgiveness, as shown by the scenes aired on TV.

In that time, criticism has been relentless. People have said it is wrong for a sitting MP to faff about on reality TV while parliament is sitting, particular an MP who is as controversial as Hancock. He's lost his Tory whip and even his fellow campmates have told him what's what.

Drawing attention to the vacuum in representative democracy that Hancock has created, Piers Morgan has taken it upon himself to host a surgery for Hancock's constituents instead.

Taking to Twitter the journalist said: "I'll be hosting @PiersUncensored [his TalkTV show] tonight from inside Matt Hancock's local pub, The Cock Inn in Little Thurlow, West Suffolk, and holding a surgery for his local constituents who he's deserted to eat kangaroo testicles in Australia. Airs live at 8pm."

We're sure he chose the pub because of its name and while marching into an empty constituency and deciding you are best to represent it without any election is a bit dictatorial, we are here for the stunt if it reminds people that Hancock's pursuit of fame and good PR is not on.

Meanwhile, Hancock's journey career in the jungle has been better than his political career as he is now leader of the camp, meaning he can sit around and do nothing while the others wash-up, clean the toilets and do other thankless chores.

Last night he was buried alive in the dark and forced to find stars representing meals for camp in a coffin full of snakes, but tonight viewers have given him a day off, not voting for him to do another trial.

The madness continues every night on ITV one at 9pm. His lucky, lucky constituents.

A spokesperson for Hancock said: "The second reading of Matt's Dyslexia Screening and Teacher Training Bill is just days after I'm A Celebrity... finishes. By going on the show, Matt hopes to raise the profile of his dyslexia campaign and will use the platform to talk about an issue he really cares about in front of millions of people. Matt is determined that no child should leave primary school not knowing if they have dyslexia."

