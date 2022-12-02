We thought the days of Matt Hancock making us cringe on TV were coming to an end but we were wrong.

Last night the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! reunion aired giving Hancock a new opportunity to embarrass us all anew and we wish he hadn't.

His crime? The disgraced MP sang Ed Sheeran's Perfect to his girlfriend Gina Colangelo, as they were reunited and driven out of the jungle and to a hotel.

Yes, really. The pair were catching up when Hancock decided to sing and we're surprised Colangelo didn't get the ick.

After all, she begged him to stop but undeterred the former health secretary carried on going then pulled her into an embrace on his lap.

Here's a clip - if you can stand it:

Unbelievably, it was not the first time the MP crooned the Sheeran hit during his three weeks in the jungle. Upon entering the show, he told fellow campmate Seann Walsh that he was a big fan of the singer, before breaking out into song completely unprompted.

Meanwhile, his stint on the show garnered a lot of controversy, not least because he is a sitting MP and some people dared to suggest he should have been doing his job rather than eating anus in the jungle.

Not only is he a sitting MP, but he resigned from his cabinet role last year because he broke his own Covid guidance, which didn't exactly help the public get excited for his appearance.

His people insisted he wanted to raise awareness about dyslexia. He ended up coming in third and we still don't know what his dyslexia campaign is.

Elsewhere on the reunion show, Colangelo suggested Hancock was naive to the backlash he received.

"I think it's fair to say that Matt underestimated the scale of the reaction to him coming into the jungle," she told cameras.

"He's made of tough stuff, this summer we trekked around Mont Blanc together in 4 days.

"My last words to him were 'Just be yourself, be the Matt I know and it'll go really well'". Hmm

As for the video, some things just can't be unseen.

