Matt Hancock has officially arrived on Matt Hancock and the very first thing he did was slip up on the bridge while entering the camp and then started singing Ed Sheeran.
It was quite an intro and he was only talking to his fellow new-entrant comedian Seann Walsh.
The Tory MP and former health minister is a controversial late entrant to this year's show which has resulted in him having the whip suspended from the Conservative Party.
Both he and Walsh were introduced to the public at the start of Wednesday's episode where they were told they were going to be 'undercover moles'.
But the true highlight was when Hancock was walking across the bridge to the camp and appeared to slip and narrowly avoided doing himself a mischief.
As you can imagine people found this pretty hilarious.
\u201cDid anyone else enjoy Matt Hancock stacking on the bridge into #ImACeleb\u201d— James Davies (@James Davies) 1668028467
\u201cMATT HANCOCK SLIPPING OFF THE BRIDGE THEN SEANN LAUGHING IN HIS FACE BEFORE MATT SINGS ED SHEERAN I'M CRYING WHAT ALTERNATE DIMENSION IS THIS #ImACeleb\u201d— Heviscringe (@Heviscringe) 1668028582
\u201cSEANN WALSH BURSTING INTO LAUGHTER WHEN HE SAW MATT HANCOCK LOOOOOOL #ImACeleb\u201d— Dave (@Dave) 1668028215
\u201cMe watching Matt Hancock slip on the bridge two seconds in #ImACeleb\u201d— Sian (@Sian) 1668028183
\u201cNo one:\nMatt Hancock in his first I'm a celeb appearance: \n#ImACeleb\u201d— Bob (@Bob) 1668028231
He also sang a few bars from Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' which was as cringe as it sounds.
\u201cMatt Hancock: "I love (Ed Sheeran). I'm from Suffolk as well." This is perma-Accidental Partridge\u201d— Graeme Demianyk (@Graeme Demianyk) 1668029891
\u201cNOT MATT HANCOCK SINGING PERFECT BY ED SHEERAN \ud83d\udc80\ud83d\udc80\ud83d\udc80 #ImACeleb\u201d— Jodes (@Jodes) 1668028444
\u201cLive footage as Ed Sheeran finds out he\u2019s Matt Hancock\u2019s favourite singer #ImACeleb\u201d— Racingfan21 (@Racingfan21) 1668028934
\u201cEd Sheeran\u2019s reaction to Matt Hancock revealing he\u2019s his favourite artist #ImACeleb #matthancok\u201d— Ryan Tute (@Ryan Tute) 1668029017
\u201cHuge David Brent energy when Matt Hancock said how much of a fan of Ed Sheeran he is #ImACeleb\u201d— Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1668029041
