Matt Hancock has officially arrived on Matt Hancock and the very first thing he did was slip up on the bridge while entering the camp and then started singing Ed Sheeran.

It was quite an intro and he was only talking to his fellow new-entrant comedian Seann Walsh.

The Tory MP and former health minister is a controversial late entrant to this year's show which has resulted in him having the whip suspended from the Conservative Party.

Both he and Walsh were introduced to the public at the start of Wednesday's episode where they were told they were going to be 'undercover moles'.

But the true highlight was when Hancock was walking across the bridge to the camp and appeared to slip and narrowly avoided doing himself a mischief.

As you can imagine people found this pretty hilarious.





















He also sang a few bars from Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' which was as cringe as it sounds.





































