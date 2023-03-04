17 of the best memes about Matt Hancock's WhatsApp leaks

Matt Hancock has had an interesting week, to say the least after thousands of his WhatsApp messages were leaked in The Telegraph by journalist Isabel Oakeshott who worked with the former health secretary on his Pandemic Diaries memoir.

More than 100,000 messages were leaked to the Telegraph which included Hancock expressing concerns about failing to meet Covid testing targets. The Tory MP has claimed that the messages have been "spun to fit an anti-lockdown agenda."

Individuals involved in the messages, besides Hancock, include Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, George Osborne, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Chris Whitty, Gavin Williamson and Rishi Sunak.

Hancock has faced scrutiny for some of his comments within the messages which include ridiculing Sunak's 'Eat Out To Help Out' scheme and scrambling to save his career after the footage of his affair with Gina Coladangelo was leaked.

