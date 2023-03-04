17 of the best memes about Matt Hancock's WhatsApp leaks

Matt Hancock has had an interesting week, to say the least after thousands of his WhatsApp messages were leaked in The Telegraph by journalist Isabel Oakeshott who worked with the former health secretary on his Pandemic Diaries memoir.
More than 100,000 messages were leaked to the Telegraph which included Hancock expressing concerns about failing to meet Covid testing targets. The Tory MP has claimed that the messages have been "spun to fit an anti-lockdown agenda."
Individuals involved in the messages, besides Hancock, include Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, George Osborne, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Chris Whitty, Gavin Williamson and Rishi Sunak.
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Hancock has faced scrutiny for some of his comments within the messages which include ridiculing Sunak's 'Eat Out To Help Out' scheme and scrambling to save his career after the footage of his affair with Gina Coladangelo was leaked.
As usual with Hancock, the mockery of the MP has been rife with numerous memes popping up on social media about the leaks. Here are some of our favourites.
\u201cAs Matt Hancock describes leaking of text messages as \u2018a massive betrayal\u2019, his ex-wife says she knows the feeling.\u201d— Have I Got News For You (@Have I Got News For You) 1677761531
\u201cI have just spent an hour reading Matt Hancock\u2019s WhatsApps and now I need a full frontal lobotomy\u201d— dave \u2744\ufe0f \ud83e\udd55 \ud83e\uddfb (@dave \u2744\ufe0f \ud83e\udd55 \ud83e\uddfb) 1677922872
\u201cMatt Hancock getting angry in shouty caps is very funny.\u201d— Adam Cailler (@Adam Cailler) 1677880864
\u201c\u201c..and just as was replying to Matt Hancock to say how much I admired teachers, I sneezed and accidentally called them a bunch of lazy workshy bastards\u201d\u201d— Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody Rishi Sunak) 1677770121
\u201cOn the balcony?!? \n\nThis man was really winching on the balcony then complaining he got caught\u201d— Ross McCafferty (@Ross McCafferty) 1677880321
\u201cIf all my WhatsApps were published I would simply leave Earth\u201d— Sophia Money-Coutts (@Sophia Money-Coutts) 1677686154
\u201cAmazed at the general civility of ministerial WhatsApps. If mine were leaked I\u2019d be up in The Hague\u201d— Ed Cumming (@Ed Cumming) 1677745828
\u201c\u2018I\u2019ll write your book\u2026 give me your WhatsApps, you can trust in me\u2026\u2019\u201d— Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1677744628
\u201cI can't process the level of naivety that would be required to trust Isabel Oakeshott.\u201d— Sam Freedman (@Sam Freedman) 1677746363
\u201c"I would prefer to maintain the moral high ground"\n\nOne for the ages from Isabel Oakeshott on Times Radio\u201d— Matt Chorley (@Matt Chorley) 1677748486
\u201cMatt Hancock releases a statement to address Isabel Oakeshott's accusation that he sent her a menacing message.\u201d— Moog (@Moog) 1677761829
\u201cMy\u2764\ufe0fgoes out to Matt Hancock\nBetrayed by a wife who gave no succour\nBetrayed by Ant & Dic with jungle anus\nBetrayed by a nation he saved from certain death for falling in love.\nNow betrayed by squirrelly Isabel Oakeshott.\nWhen history is written he will be seen as a true martyr\ud83d\ude14\u201d— Sir Michael Take CBE (@Sir Michael Take CBE) 1677749488
\u201cMatt Hancock is a bloody idiot & Isabel Oakeshott is a shameless weasel. God knows how you\u2019re supposed to pick a side.\u201d— James O'Brien (@James O'Brien) 1677660125
\u201cMatt Hancock v Isabel Oakeshott....it's like watching Beebop fight Rocksteady.\u201d— Sooz Kempner\ud83d\udc00 (@Sooz Kempner\ud83d\udc00) 1677755329
\u201cWho\u2019d have thought these two were like this behind the scenes?\u201d— Gary Neville (@Gary Neville) 1677741852
\u201cTV idea: stick Isabel Oakeshott & Matt Hancock in a remote jungle. Leave them there. \n\nThat's it.\u201d— Brendan May (@Brendan May) 1677749655
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.