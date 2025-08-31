It’s pretty common knowledge at this point that US president Donald Trump wants a Nobel Peace Prize for his work bring about a number of peace agreements with other countries (although he didn’t end the Russia-Ukraine war on day one of his presidency like he said he would), but now one Republican politician is suggesting first lady Melania Trump should receive the accolade too.

Yes, really.

Back in June, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to claim that he “won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do”.

On 20 June, he complained: “I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between India and Pakistan, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between Serbia and Kosovo, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for keeping Peace between Egypt and Ethiopia … and I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for doing the Abraham Accords in the Middle East which, if all goes well, will be loaded to the brim with additional Countries signing on, and will unify the Middle East for the first time in ‘The Ages!

“No, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that’s all that matters to me!”

He later insisted he wasn’t “politicking” for the Nobel Peace Prize, arguing he is “not doing it because of that”, but rather he “[wants] to save lives”.

And during this week’s cabinet meeting, US special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, made the outlandish claim that Trump was “the single finest candidate” for the Nobel Peace Prize since the award “was ever talked about”.

A reminder that previous prize winners include the likes of Martin Luther King Jr, the Dalai Lama, Nelson Mandela and Malala Yousafzai…

Now, though, calls are being made for his wife Melania Trump to be given the prestigious prize too, with Florida representative Anna Paulina Luna appearing on Fox News on Saturday to argue that Ms Trump “might also have a nomination”.

She said: “If the Nobel Peace Prize committee knows what’s good for them, they’ll do the right thing and nominate him, but also too, I think that Melania Trump might also have a nomination.

“I think she’s been very instrumental in discussions with Russia, and also too, I think she’s going to be a key reason why we are able to broker peace with Ukraine.”

Earlier this month, following her husband’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska to try and bring about a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine, Ms Trump wrote to the Russian president urging him to think of the children amid the conflict.

“Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation's rustic countryside or a magnificent city-center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger.

“Yet in today's world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them — a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future. Mr. Putin, you can singlehandedly restore their melodic laughter.

“In protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than serve Russia alone - you serve humanity itself. Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today. It is time,” she wrote.

Luna’s comments have since been mocked online, with MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski comparing her to “cartoon characters” except “they are more pathetic than funny”:

Republicans Against Trump responded to the Fox News clip with several clown emojis:

And even Norwegians (the committee overseeing the peace prize is from Norway, while the other four are from Sweden) are ridiculing Luna’s suggestion and Trump’s obsession with the Nobel Peace Prize:

With one writing that “it seems like 35% of America are totally brainwashed”:

But many pointed out how “wild” it was that Luna appeared to “threaten” a committee overseeing a prize for peace:

“Is she threatening the Nobel committee,” another asked:

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize decision will be announced on 10 October.

