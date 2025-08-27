United States Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff just made an outlandish claim during the latest cabinet meeting, saying President Donald Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize more than anyone has before him.

Let's take a look at a few of the previous winners of the Nobel Peace Prize...

Martin Luther King Jr (1964) for his non-violent struggle for civil rights for the Afro-American population.

Mother Teresa (1979) for her work for bringing help to suffering humanity.

Dalai Lama (1989) for advocating peaceful solutions based upon tolerance and mutual respect in order to preserve the historical and cultural heritage of his people.

Nelson Mandela (1993) for their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime, and for laying the foundations for a new democratic South Africa.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Leymah Gbowee, Tawakkol Karman (2011) for their non-violent struggle for the safety of women and for women's rights to full participation in peace-building work.

Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi (2014) for their struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education.

Not forgetting the previous Presidents and Vice Presidents who have won this prestigious award...

Theodore Roosevelt (1906) for his role in bringing to an end the bloody war recently waged between two of the world's great powers, Japan and Russia.

Woodrow Wilson (1919) for his role as founder of the League of Nations.

Jimmy Carter (2002) for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development.

Al Gore (2007) for his efforts to build up and disseminate greater knowledge about man-made climate change, and to lay the foundations for the measures that are needed to counteract such change.

Barack Obama (2009) for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.

President Barack Obama receives Nobel Peace Prize Getty Images/Jewel Samad

Back in 2019 Trump appeared to show his disdain for his predecessor Barack Obama being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, saying, "They gave it to Obama. He didn't even know what he got it for. He was there for about 15 seconds and he got the Nobel Prize," raising the question, is this just one big ego-driven competition for Trump?

