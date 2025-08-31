Trump critics have one question after president not seen in public for number of days

Social media speculation is continuing to ramp up around the health of US president Donald Trump, after a dark bruise was spotted on his right hand while in the Oval Office (it had previously been covered up with some very obvious makeup) and he reportedly had no public engagements over the weekend.

The Republican has still been active on his Truth Social platform, though, marking Labor Day and once again attacking mail-in voting, among other things.

“Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS! I Will Be Doing An Executive Order To That End!!!

“Also, No Mail-In Voting, Except For Those That Are Very Ill, And The Far Away Military. USE PAPER BALLOTS ONLY!!! President DJT,” he wrote on Saturday.

But given the White House has previously described Trump as “the most transparent president” – even while his administration was under fire over its handling of the Epstein files – Twitter/X users have noticed a lack of press interaction with the convicted felon recently.

Harry Sisson, a Democratic content creator and social commentator, took to the site on Saturday to say it was “very strange” that Trump didn’t speak to any reporters:

Jon Cooper, a former campaign official for Barack Obama, said Trump’s “lack of interaction with the press” is “simply not normal”:

TV producer Morgan Freeman (not that one) claimed “something’s afoot”:

And the Patriot Takes account noted Trump “won’t let the press pool near him” while at his golf club:

Both the White House and Trump’s doctor, meanwhile, maintain that the US president is in “excellent health”.

