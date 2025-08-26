President Donald Trump has addressed criticism that he's acting like a "dictator" by putting federal law enforcement in U.S. cities by claiming some people think the country should have a dictatorship.

On Monday (August 25) Trump spoke about potentially sending in the national guard to Chicago, claiming democrats in the city say they don't need it and that he's a dictator.

“A lot of people are saying, ‘Maybe we would like a dictator.’ I don’t like a dictator; I’m not a dictator. I’m a man with great common sense, and I’m a smart person,” Trump claimed.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings