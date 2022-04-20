Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has been accused of smirking as Keir Starmer spoke about the heartbreaking experience of one of his own constituents.

Yesterday, MPs returned to the House of Commons to receive an update from the Prime Minister after the recess that took place over Easter.

Among one of the many talking points was the fact that Boris Johnson received a fixed penalty notice from the police for breaching his own lockdown laws.

On this issue, Starmer shared an emotional story shared with him by one of Fabricant’s constituents in Lichfield.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Starmer explained: “When his wife died of Covid, John and his family obeyed the Prime Minister’s rules. He didn’t see her in hospital, he didn’t hold her hand as she died.

“Their daughters and grandchildren drove 100 miles up the motorway, clutching a letter from the funeral director in case they were questioned by the police.”

But, as Starmer spoke about Mr Robinson’s experience, some viewers suggest that Fabricant was actually smiling.

Some on Twitter posted clips and screengrabs that appear to show Fabricant’s facial expression changing and have suggested that the MP was smiling.

One person wrote: “Fabricant appears to be smirking at his mates even as Starmer tells the heartbreaking story of John Robinson. Nice.”

Another said: “What honestly is there to smile about?”



Someone else wrote: “Fabricant laughing when Starmer was telling the story about John Robinson... Thats all you need to know about them.”

Another person agreed, writing: “Fabricant smiling as Starmer spoke about John Robinson mourning his wife was an absolute f*****g disgrace.”

A fellow constituent of Fabricant also highlighted their horror at Fabricant’s apparent reaction.

They wrote: “@Mike_Fabricant this is your expression as you listened to the tragic story

@Keir_Starmer told about my fellow constituent John Robinson having tragically lost his wife during the pandemic and adhering fully to the rules.

“#Lichfield will wake up and you’ll be gone soon enough.”

Fabricant has been a staunch supporter of Johnson amid the “partygate” scandal and even made the shocking suggestion that nurses and teachers were also drinking at work during the pandemic.

indy100 has contacted Fabricant for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.