Michael Gove has caused people to roll their eyes by saying people must show "Christian forgiveness" over the Partygate scandal.

Speaking to Andrew Neil in the Channel 4 documentary Boris Johnson: Has He Run Out of Road?, Gove squirmed when presented with posters the government used last year to encourage people to follow the rules in light of confirmed and alleged reports that lockdown breaching events occured in Downing Street last year.

And after Neil suggested this showed a "cavalier approach to lockdown", Gove replied:

“The prime minister has been clear that mistakes were made and he’s taken responsibility for those.

“I’m sure that when the [Sue Gray] report is published there will be from individuals concerned recognition, contrition and so on, and you know we owe them an element of Christian forgiveness.”

It comes as the nation awaits Sue Gray's report into alleged lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast today, Tory MP Simon Clarke said he believed the report would be published "soon" but said:

"The precise timing of all of this is a matter for Sue Gray.

"It is a completely independent process and I do not know precisely when she will bring that report forward."

Meanwhile, the Met Police have asked Gray to make "minimal reference" to the parties which may impact how much of the report the public will get to see.

Reacting to Gove's comments people thought he was being rather too forgiving.

