Michael Gove has caused people to roll their eyes by saying people must show "Christian forgiveness" over the Partygate scandal.
Speaking to Andrew Neil in the Channel 4 documentary Boris Johnson: Has He Run Out of Road?, Gove squirmed when presented with posters the government used last year to encourage people to follow the rules in light of confirmed and alleged reports that lockdown breaching events occured in Downing Street last year.
And after Neil suggested this showed a "cavalier approach to lockdown", Gove replied:
“The prime minister has been clear that mistakes were made and he’s taken responsibility for those.
“I’m sure that when the [Sue Gray] report is published there will be from individuals concerned recognition, contrition and so on, and you know we owe them an element of Christian forgiveness.”
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
It comes as the nation awaits Sue Gray's report into alleged lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast today, Tory MP Simon Clarke said he believed the report would be published "soon" but said:
"The precise timing of all of this is a matter for Sue Gray.
"It is a completely independent process and I do not know precisely when she will bring that report forward."
Meanwhile, the Met Police have asked Gray to make "minimal reference" to the parties which may impact how much of the report the public will get to see.
Reacting to Gove's comments people thought he was being rather too forgiving.
Christian forgiveness is not the same as excusing a person from the consequences of their actions. @michaelgove should probably know that.— Emma Burnell (@Emma Burnell) 1643574333
Does that mean there\u2019s a new policy to reimburse all Covid fines & charges from the last two years?\n\nBecause if not, then it\u2019s just #OneForgivenessForThempic.twitter.com/ZGiQFNH88f— Dr Mike Galsworthy (@Dr Mike Galsworthy) 1643575478
Rather than highlight Gove's mawkish hypocrisy, this argues everybody should be forgiven for any lockdown breaches. So what about those who did the right thing: what do they get? A slap in the face?https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/michael-gove-tells-andrew-neil-that-christian-forgiveness-is-needed-over-partygate\u00a0\u2026— Steven Fielding (@Steven Fielding) 1643611784
What is so telling is that in the bit where @michaelgove asks for \u201cChristian forgiveness\u201d he also repeats that absurd, cowardly line - \u2018mistakes were made.\u2019 \n\nChristian forgiveness starts with unqualified repentance, does it not?https://twitter.com/FraserNelson/status/1487858515700031493\u00a0\u2026— Tom Peck (@Tom Peck) 1643576227
Well, we\u2019ve certainly been on a journey from \u201cthe rules were followed at all times\u201dhttps://www.spectator.co.uk/article/michael-gove-tells-andrew-neil-that-christian-forgiveness-is-needed-over-partygate\u00a0\u2026— Alan White (@Alan White) 1643575092
Michael Gove and 'Christian Forgiveness' has got to be a Ginormous Tory Oxymoron!!!https://twitter.com/simonmaginn/status/1487880313481187329\u00a0\u2026— Democratic Socialist. Momentum. Peace&Justice (@Democratic Socialist. Momentum. Peace&Justice) 1643589313
'Come off it your Honour, life with a 20 year minimum??? How about some Christian forgiveness, after all I did apologise too!'https://twitter.com/FraserNelson/status/1487858515700031493\u00a0\u2026— Steve Bray "Viva la revolution" (@Steve Bray "Viva la revolution") 1643583702
Michael Gove presumably less keen to invoke Christian teaching on the truth.https://twitter.com/frasernelson/status/1487858515700031493\u00a0\u2026— Alasdair Clark (@Alasdair Clark) 1643568775
Michael Gove tells Andrew Neil that 'Christian forgiveness' is needed over partygatehttps://www.spectator.co.uk/article/michael-gove-tells-andrew-neil-that-christian-forgiveness-is-needed-over-partygate\u00a0\u2026— Fraser Nelson (@Fraser Nelson) 1643568087
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.