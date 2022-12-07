A Tory minister just admitted she didn't know who her Scottish counterpart was and it was a real facepalm moment.

Culture secretary Michelle Donelan made the blunder during an appearance before the digital, culture, media and sport committee when she admitted she had not met Scotland’s culture secretary since taking on the role in October.

SNP MP John Nicolson then asked her: “Can you name Scotland’s culture secretary?”

Donelan replied: “Not off the top of my head.”

The SNP MP then told her: “It’s Angus Robertson. He’s a pretty good thing. He led the SNP group here for many years, he’s known by all of us and he is your opposite number in Edinburgh.”

Robertson was the MP for Moray until 2017. He was elected to the Scottish parliament in 2021 and became cabinet secretary for the constitution, external affairs and culture the same year.

Meanwhile Donelan's career is pretty interesting - before making it to the world of culture she was education secretary for around 36 hours before resigning in protest against Boris Johnson during the summer.

In that time it appears she didn't learn much about rote learning...

