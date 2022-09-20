Culture secretary says Queen's funeral was taxpayer 'money well spent'

Culture secretary Michelle Donelan has insisted that the Queen's funeral was taxpayer 'money well spent'.

She appeared on Sky News to defend the cost of the event.

While no official figure has been released, British taxpayers could pay as much as £10 million - according to the cost of the Queen’s mother’s funeral in 2002.

“We haven’t got that total figure but I think the taxpayer would argue that it’s money well spent,” Donelan said, adding that "the community came together”.



Click here to sign up for our newsletters.