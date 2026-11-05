PS6 LIVE: Sony official update on next-gen PlayStation development

Sony CFO Lin Tao has shared an official update on development of the next generation of PlayStation hardware, expected to be the PS6.

Tech specs, along with info about the speculated PS6 handheld console understood to be called Project Canis, have also been previously 'leaked' by a renowned tech insider.

Sony also released another new software update for the PS5 as it's understood the battle with hackers modding the console ahead of the release of GTA 6 continues.

Follow Indy100's PS6 live blog below has all the latest Sony announcements, release date, price developments, hardware news, specs, specifications and other confirmed updates and rumours about the next-generation PlayStation.

Sony official update on PS6 development plans Sony has shared an earnings update for the most recent financial quarter and CFO Lin Tao spoke about development of the next generation of PlayStation. Speaking in an earnings call (via Video Games Chronicle), she said looking ahead to the next fiscal year, "we intend to make solid progress in preparing for the next-gen platform" and that "solid progress" is already being made in terms of development. "From next fiscal year onward, there will be investment in the new platform," she added. "For future growth, we have to attach great importance to a new platform and make the necessary investments for that. "We have to support the soundness of our platform and think about how rationally we can invest in that platform. We will announce that at an appropriate time in the future."

GTA 6 pre-load, game size and release time details revealed by Rockstar Games Rockstar Games has revealed when exactly you can pre-load the game, if you've pre-ordered it, and has confirmed exactly how much space you'll need. Digital pre-loading on PS5 will begin next Tuesday (10 November) at midnight local time in your respective time zone. On XBOX Series X/S, pre-loading begins globally on Tuesday (10 November) at 10am GMT. Code-in-box versions for both consoles should be available from retailers beginning 12 November. The pre-load file needs up to 212GB depending on which console you're playing on. Rockstar also confirmed on 19 November, an official, printable GTA 6 cover art poster and map of Leonida will be available as a free digital download from the site. A double-sided physical version of this will also be made available shortly after launch from the Rockstar Store at $0.99 on its own or as a free gift with any other purchase.

PS6 release date and price update from Sony Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has shared official updates on plans for the release date and pricing of the expected upcoming PS6 console. Speaking with Wall Street Journal (via Digital Foundry), Totoki said: "We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation." This comes after a renowned hardware insider claims the speculated accompanying handheld console could cost more than $600 on its own and there have been claims from other insiders that the PS6 could release as soon as 2027 - but none of this has been officially confirmed.

New PS5 software update Sony has released another software update for PS5 consoles ahead of the release of GTA 6. Version 26.07-14.22.00 (or v14.22) is now available and the only note to the patch is "we've made some security fixes to the system software". It's not currently clear if PS5 consoles will need to be updated to the latest software to play GTA 6 but there is heavy speculation online Sony is continuing to battle the homebrew and jailbreak scene. Hackers are using advancing AI code-generation tools which exploit vulnerabilities and basically reverse security layers which is being done increasingly quickly as the technology they're using evolves. It appears Sony is trying to release software updates quickly to patch these exploited vulnerabilities but hackers are continuing to beat them really quickly at the moment.

Sony release date and price latest on next-gen PlayStation Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki has shared official updates on plans for the release date and pricing of the expected upcoming PS6 console. Speaking with Wall Street Journal (via Digital Foundry), Totoki said: "We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation." This comes after a renowned hardware insider claims the speculated accompanying handheld console could cost more than $600 on its own and there have been claims from other insiders that the PS6 could release as soon as 2027 - but none of this has been officially confirmed.

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