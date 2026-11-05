US president Donald Trump made his first public appearance since the Republicans suffered a disastrous midterm election – and all he wanted to talk about was his ballroom.

We know by now that trying to predict the next move of Trump is a pretty futile endeavour. But, after the Democrats’ historic midterms rout winning them control of Congress, plenty of people watched with interest to see what Trump would do next.

And, as it turns out, it was entirely predictable all along as a “tone-deaf" Trump turned up at the construction site of his controversial White House ballroom. Rather than address his party’s failure or do some self-reflection, Trump appeared more interested in ranting about how he has “beautified” Washington.

Throughout his rambling speech, Trump repeated the claim of Reflecting Pool vandals without evidence, talked about the ballroom interior and signed a piece of steel that will be going into the building.

People have suggested that even for him, the event was “bizarre”.

“Incredible -- even after last night's blue tsunami, Trump is holding an event right now to rant like a lunatic about his self-indulgent ballroom that nobody else wants. Dude is incapable of learning lessons,” journalist Aaron Rupar wrote.

Another called it, “Just an overall bizarre event”.

One person suggested: “Trump is an out-of-touch, ranting lunatic.”

“Bro I’m crying he really does not care about y'all,” another argued.

One person said: “Democrats just handed Republicans an electoral ass-kicking, and Trump is outside discussing interior decorating. You cannot make this s**t up.”

Another mocked: “Don't worry Maga, Trump's already doing damage control.

“Just kidding. He's talking about how important his ballroom is.”

Someone else argued: “Narcissists don’t know how to self-reflect.”

“This f**king manchild just got slapped by the electorate and his big takeaway is apparently that America needs to hear more about his goddamn ballroom. No reflection, No accountability, just another narcissistic s**t-fit,” another wrote.

One person asked: “How tone deaf can you be?”

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