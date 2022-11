Even though it could still be (at most) two years away, politicians are still looking ahead to the next general election and whether they will contest the seat once again – with Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison being the latest Conservative MP to say they will not.

Davison, who juggles a presenting job on GB News alongside her role in the House of Commons, announced her intention to stand down at the next election on her Facebook page on Friday.

Confirming she would continue to represent constituents until the election is called, she wrote: “I will always be humbled to have had the opportunity to serve as a Member of Parliament, but now the time feels right for me to devote more of my attention to life outside politics – mainly to my family, and helping support them as they’ve helped support me.

“That’s why I won’t be standing in the next general election.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The 29-year-old, who became the first Tory MP to represent Bishop Auckland in 2019 with a majority of more than 7,900 votes, isn’t the only politician to decide they’ve had enough of Westminster and will leave parliament when we go to the polls again.

Here’s a round-up.

Gary Streeter MP

Just a day before Davison’s decision came news of Gary Streeter’s “retirement”, who said “the time has come” to “let a younger person take over” as the next Conservative contestant for his South West Devon seat.

Chloe Smith MP

The former minister for disabled people and ex-work and pensions secretary, who represents Norwich North, revealed on Tuesday that she would be stepping down at the next election.

First elected in 2009, the Tory MP said on her website that being the parliamentary representative for the constituency is a “fantastic job for a fantastic place” and that it is a “particular privilege” to represent Norwich.

“I hope I’ve been able to make a difference, locally and nationally. In 2024, after 15 years of service, it will be the right time to step back, for me and my family,” Ms Smith said.

William Wragg MP

On the same day that Ms Smith announced she would stand down when the current term ends, Hazel Grove MP William Wragg tweeted he too had made the same decision.

The 34-year-old Conservative wrote: “I shall continue to represent constituents to the best of my ability in the meantime and thank everyone for their wonderful support over the years.”

Colleen Fletcher MP

The Labour MP has represented Coventry North East since 2015.

Hywel Williams MP

The Plaid Cymru MP represented the Welsh constituency of Caernarfon from 2001 before representing the Arfon constituency from 2010.

Jon Cruddas MP

Also first elected in 2001, Labour’s Mr Cruddas is the MP for Dagenham and Rainham.

Rosie Winterton MP

Ms Winterton is better known as a deputy speaker in the Commons, but she is also the Labour MP for Doncaster Central in her own right.

Harriet Harman MP

Known as “the mother of the house” due to her being the female MP with the longest, continuous tenure in the chamber, Labour’s Ms Harman will stand down after 40 years in parliament representing Camberwell and Peckham.

Kate Green MP

The Stretford and Urmston MP and former shadow education secretary has represented her seat for Labour since 2010.

Wayne David MP

We imagine this Labour MP thought Caerphilly (sorry) about this decision before opting to stand down from the Welsh seat.

Adam Afriyie MP

He is the Conservative MP for Windsor.

Alex Cunningham MP

This Labour MP’s plan may or may not be cunning, but he’s standing down as the MP for Stockton North.

Charles Walker MP

Mr Walker – who found fame last month for venting his frustration with Liz Truss’s premiership - has represented Broxbourne in Hertfordshire for the Conservative Party since 2005.

Ben Bradshaw MP

Not to be confused with Tory MP Ben Bradley, Labour’s Mr Bradshaw will be an Exeter at the next election (so sorry).

Dr Alan Whitehead MP

We imagine being an MP may well have been testing from time to time, but Labour’s Mr Whitehead will be standing down as Southampton, Test’s MP at the next general election.

Margaret Hodge MP

The Labour MP has represented Barking since 1994.

Margaret Beckett MP

Another Margaret and another Labour MP, Ms Beckett has represented Derby South since 1983.

Paul Blomfield MP

Sheffield Central’s MP will not contest the seat again for Labour at the next election.

Barry Sheerman MP

A Labour and Co-operative MP, he has served Huddersfield since 1979.

Crispin Blunt MP

Conservative MP Mr Blunt, who made headlines earlier this year for branding former Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan’s conviction for child sexual assault an “international scandal”, will not represent Reigate in 2024 (or sooner).

Until then, the LGBTQ+ rights campaigner – who happens to be actress Emily Blunt’s uncle – has said he will “continue to call out long-established populist views on policy shibboleths that continue to cause damage to our society and beyond”.

Well then.

Nigel Adams MP

Representing Selby and Ainsty for the Conservative Party, Mr Adams will stand down when the UK goes to the polls again. He’s a former minister, and is reportedly set to join the House of Lords at the next election, too, thanks to former prime minister Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list.

Speaking of…

Alister Jack, Alok Sharma and Nadine Dorries (maybe)

Scottish secretary Mr Jack, former Cop26 president Mr Sharma and ultra-Johnson loyalist and ex-culture secretary Ms Dorries are also – according to The Times – set to be handed peerages in Johnson’s aforementioned list.

Though the paper reports that the ousted PM and lawbreaker has requested the trio and Mr Adams be given their honours at the next general election, so no by-elections are triggered.

Yet the ability to ‘delay’ when a Lord's appointment is made has caused a bit of a scandal, as The National reports that that requires a “special dispensation” from the King – one who should really be kept out of political dramas.

While no list has been confirmed just yet, it comes down to current PM Rishi Sunak to “advise the sovereign on proposals for peerages”, Baroness Neville-Rolfe told the House of Lords earlier this month.

As noted by The National, it comes down to Mr Sunak as to whether he agrees with Mr Johnson’s eventual nominations and a pause in the MPs joining the Lords (making things tricky for King Charles), or whether he vetoes their honours altogether (upsetting Boris Johnson).

There’s also been some controversy over Ms Dorries’ potential appointment to the House of Lords, given her evidence provided to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee in which she claimed the Channel 4 documentary Tower Block of Commons had used paid actors.

The production company, Love Productions, investigated and found the contributors to the programme included “ordinary members of the public and with whom the Secretary of State had significant interaction”.

Despite this finding, and the committee’s chair Julian Knight MP writing to her to say that the “weight of evidence” it has received “suggests that your recollection of the show is flawed”, Ms Dorries did not choose to reconsider.

The committee could have referred Ms Dorries to another committee for further investigation, but a report published last month concluded: “Had Ms Dorries remained Secretary of State, driving a policy of selling the channel, we may have sought a referral to the Privileges Committee but, as her claims have not inhibited the work of the Committee and she no longer has a position of power over the future of Channel 4, we are, instead, publishing this Report to enable the House, and its Members, to draw their own conclusions.”

Anyway, back to MPs standing down, and The Guardian reports that it understands a deadline of 5th December has been given to MPs to determine whether they want to contest again or stand down, so we could see more names added to the above list in a few weeks’ time.

It is a simple and fundamental principle that the government derives its democratic legitimacy from the people. The future of the country must not be decided by plotting and U-turns at Westminster; it must be decided by the people in a general election. And for this reason The Independent is calling for an election to be held. Have your say and sign our election petition by clicking here.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.