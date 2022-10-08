Having being ousted by the Conservative Party, you would be forgiven for thinking former PM Boris Johnson might be seething at home, plotting how he can return to frontline politics.

But according to former culture secretary and long time Johnson fan, Nadine Dorries, you'd be wrong.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Times, the politician said Johnson is having a grand old time out of the limelight, so much so that he didn't even get round to watch new leader Liz Truss's Tory party conference speech this week.

She said: "He hadn’t even watched it.

“The whole time I was with him, he was swinging a cricket bat. He’s having a great time. He’s very happy and very relaxed.”

“I can’t share conversations but he’s in a good place," she continued. "He’s bouncing, full of energy, absolutely zero bitterness.”

She added: “I don’t think he’s even thinking about [coming back]. "I can honestly tell you that the only thing he’s said to me, even when I try and engage in that conversation, is: ‘Back Liz, back Liz.’ ”

Johnson missed out on one hell of a speech. Not only did Truss unveil a ridiculous new enemy, the anti-growth coalition, but she also made an odd claim about her schooling and was interrupted by Greenpeace protestors. She was also criticised for the song she walked out on stage to.

As for Dorries, in her interview she continued criticising Truss for the direction she is taking the Tories in.

"This libertarian ideology has taken over the government and the cabinet but the country is not libertarian,” she said.

“The universal political truth is that the country is in the centre so why are we lurching to the right? People like Jeremy Corbyn who do not abide by that political truth lose badly. There’s going to be a moment when people wake up and realise that and those MPs are going to be looking for someone who will keep their seats for them.”

Looks like the Tories are having a bit of a nightmare.

