Trump falling asleep gets the ‘Turn the Lights Off’ meme treatment

It’s the latest social media trend to take over Instagram and TikTok, so it was only a matter of time before the ‘Turn the Lights Off’ meme poked fun at US president Donald Trump amid claims he has been falling asleep in government meetings and official events.

In case you’re not yet tuned in to the meme, the trend features the 2010 dance track 'Turn the Lights Off' by Danish DJ Kato (with vocals from Jon Nørgaard), and sees an individual close their eyes before the video transitions to a clip of actor Jon Hamm dancing in a nightclub with his eyes closed.

The video is taken from the Apple TV+ series Your Friends and Neighbors, in which Hamm stars as the series’ protagonist, Andrew “Coop” Cooper.

While others have contributed to the meme by joking about parenting or reminiscing on times spent partying many years ago, ophthalmologist chipped in with a video of Trump appearing to fall asleep during a cabinet meeting, complete with the caption: “You are 79 and President of the United States, what more do you want?”

Trump made headlines just last week with yet more claims that he appears to be falling asleep during official engagements, with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt insisting the president had been “listening attentively and running the entire three-hour marathon cabinet meeting”.

The incident fuelled ongoing concerns over Trump’s health, which the Republican recently dismissed by referencing an “outstanding” MRI scan and claiming the doctor who conducted it said “it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor”.

However, when asked if the scan was of his brain, Trump replied that he had “no idea”.

“But whatever they analysed, they analysed it well and they said I had as good a result as they’ve ever seen,” he said.

