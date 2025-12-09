AI Will Smith eats spaghetti again – and shows how frighteningly quick AI is evolving

The internet is truly wild, but AI’s rapid evolution is proving to be wilder. One thing’s for sure: Will Smith eating spaghetti becoming the benchmark for AI progress was not on anyone’s 2025 bingo card.

It all began back in 2023, when a creepy AI-generated video of the actor went viral, showing him chowing down on pasta with extra fingers, unnatural movements, and noodles flying in every direction. It was chaotic, uncanny, and a perfect snapshot of early-era generative video.

Warning: you won’t be able to unsee:





Fast-forward to 2025, and we’ve now been treated to a new, upgraded version of the clip, and this time, the tech is almost unsettlingly more polished.

Over on X/Twitter, an AI creator used Google’s Veo 3.1 to produce the latest rendition, delivering a far more realistic look and feel.

Another user, Javi Lopez, shared their own take using the same tool. And while the visuals easily outshine the 2023 version, the slurping sounds remain deeply disturbing.

Naturally, the internet had plenty to say. As one person put it: "Not bad but still very uncanny and obviously AI. We need 2 to 3 more years, but then Hollywood is cooked."

Another viewer joked, "Will Smith really went and became the turning test of AI video".

Someone else highlighted AI's scary potential: "Absolutely game-changing. You can be a movie studio for $3k a year."

Meanwhile, another captured the unease: "It’s cool until you realise: the line between real and fake just got blurrier. Most people won’t even know these are AI-made. And that’s the scary part."

Impressive progress? Sure. Comforting? Not so much.

