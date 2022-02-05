Nadine Dorries has returned to the media rounds for yet another excruciatingly awkward interview and people can't believe it.

The culture secretary appeared on BBC Breakfast this morning to be interviewed by Charlie Stayt, but her approach to questions was combative, to say the least.

Asked if she had spoken to Boris Johnson recently, she simply responded: "Why? Why are you asking me that question?

Pressed again she said "we've communicated."

And when she was asked to elaborate a bit further she snapped: "I'm not going to tell you the extent of my communications with the prime minister, I've answered your question we have communicated, what is your next question?"

Ouch.

Stayt then asked if Johnson had changed and Dorries said "changed what?"

Stayt replied "his attitude" and Dorries replied "to what?"

After Stayt explained how Johnson had promised to change "the way he runs the government" after Sue Gray's interim report suggested problems in leadership and following news that a number of Tory MPs have submitted letters of no-confidence in the PM, Dorries gave him some feedback on his journalism:

"So your question was actually very open-ended and non-specific," she said before saying he will indeed change.

An excruciating interview, to say the least.

And it comes after Dorries conducted three back-to-back car crash interviews in support of the prime minister on Monday, after he made a statement in the commons reacting to the Gray report. In those interviews with separate broadcasters, she triggered "Trumpian" comparisons for defending Johnson over his Jimmy Savile remarks,and made people's eyes roll into the back of their heads by suggesting we must wait for the Met Police report into alleged parties before judging Johnson.

Reacting to her latest appearance on TV, everyone was shocked that she was back for more gaffes:

She's not exactly helping Johnson, is she?

