The veteran broadcaster and queen of sass Emily Maitlis has branded Tory minister Nadine Dories the UK's very own version of controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene.

This comes after Dorries branded the probe into Partygate a 'witch hunt' on Sunday and "the most egregious abuse of power witnessed in Westminster."

It's no secret that Dorries is a loyal supporter of Boris Johnson and backed him right until the prime minister was forced to resign in July so there is no surprise that she is continuing to prop up the beleaguered outgoing PM.

Maitlis, the long-term Newsnight presenter who recently left the BBC to start a podcast on LBC, wasn't pulling any punches when she joined in on the mockery of Dorries by comparing her to the outspoken Taylor Greene.

If you aren't aware of Taylor Greene by now (where have you been?) then she is a Republican congresswoman who is fiercely loyal to Donald Trump has helped push some of the conspiracy theories that the former president promoted during his time in the White House.

She has also previously admitted to believing in QAnon and has a history of making gaffes which is something that she and Dorries can relate to so Maitlis's comparison is more than apt.

