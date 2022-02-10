Everyone's favourite Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been universally mocked after confusing the Gestapo with gazpacho. Yes, really...
In a video interview, the lawmaker wanted to make a comparison about the Nazi secret police in a rant about how she views the government's use of Capitol Police, but ended up speaking very seriously indeed about a chilled tomato soup instead.
She said: "Not only do we have the DC jail which is the DC gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi's gazpacho police spying on members of congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff and spying on American citizens that want to come talk to their representatives."
We hate it when soup spies on us.
Of course, her mistake didn't go unnoticed by the witty people of Twitter:
With the Gazpacho Police, every crime is a cold case— Adam Blickstein (@Adam Blickstein) 1644444628
I\u2019ve met some members of the gazpacho police. They are consomm\u00e9 professionals.— Danielle Decker Jones (@Danielle Decker Jones) 1644444193
I do believe we can all agree to defund the Gazpacho police. Let\u2019s heal.https://twitter.com/JakeSherman/status/1491528752597192713\u00a0\u2026— Preet Bharara (@Preet Bharara) 1644443538
the use of gazpacho tactics by Nancy Pelosi is chilling— Alexandra Petri (@Alexandra Petri) 1644443725
Marjorie Taylor Greene called the capital police the gazpacho when she meant to call them the gestapo and now she's demanding that everyone stop making suppository remarks about her.— Dave Matt (@Dave Matt) 1644447695
BREAKING: The Gazpacho Police have caught the leader of the Po Boys breadhanded.— Lauren Windsor (@Lauren Windsor) 1644456593
Sure the Gazpacho Police are bad but the elite Vichyssoise inspired pureed terror. @RepMTG— NoelCaslerComedy (@NoelCaslerComedy) 1644444871
BREAKING: "The Hamburgler has been arrested by the Gazpacho Police and thrown into a Goulash."— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@Mrs. Betty Bowers) 1644443609
Can\u2019t believe y\u2019all are joking about the gazpacho police after they put thousands of ppl in the goulash. I am begging u to open a book— Vinny Thomas (@Vinny Thomas) 1644468573
Nobody expects the Gazpacho Police.pic.twitter.com/xzCvwfAC68— Wesley Miller (@Wesley Miller) 1644442674
MTG says Nancy Pelosi has a \u201cGazpacho police\u201d\n\nGazpacho is a cold tomato soup\n\nGestapo is the Nazi police force. \n\nNeither of these things are right.https://twitter.com/AccountableGOP/status/1491525010997096449\u00a0\u2026— Jake Sherman (@Jake Sherman) 1644443140
New: House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene is railing against Pelosi\u2019s \u201cgazpacho police\u201d \u2014 intending to refer to the Nazi Gestapo, itself a nonsense comparison, but instead referring to a cold tomato soup.— Hugo Lowell (@Hugo Lowell) 1644443457
It\u2019s not real, we are being pranked https://twitter.com/mollyjongfast/status/1491538815638548480\u00a0\u2026— Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan Omar) 1644462332
Oh dear. It is by no means the first time Taylor Greene has put her foot in it. She has been suspended from Twitter for posting anti-vaxx content and has eve compared masks to the Holocaust. And if she had correctly compared the police with Nazis, it is worth mentioning that that would have been very crass indeed.
At least she seemed to have a sense of humour about her latest mistake though, because she later tweeted:
No soup for those who illegally spy on Members of Congress, but they will be thrown in the goulash.\n\n#Gazpacho #Gestapo— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene) 1644448400
