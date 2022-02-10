Everyone's favourite Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been universally mocked after confusing the Gestapo with gazpacho. Yes, really...

In a video interview, the lawmaker wanted to make a comparison about the Nazi secret police in a rant about how she views the government's use of Capitol Police, but ended up speaking very seriously indeed about a chilled tomato soup instead.

She said: "Not only do we have the DC jail which is the DC gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi's gazpacho police spying on members of congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff and spying on American citizens that want to come talk to their representatives."

We hate it when soup spies on us.

Of course, her mistake didn't go unnoticed by the witty people of Twitter:

Oh dear. It is by no means the first time Taylor Greene has put her foot in it. She has been suspended from Twitter for posting anti-vaxx content and has eve compared masks to the Holocaust. And if she had correctly compared the police with Nazis, it is worth mentioning that that would have been very crass indeed.

At least she seemed to have a sense of humour about her latest mistake though, because she later tweeted:

