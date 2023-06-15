Conservative MP Nadine Dorries has been accused of holding constituents “hostage” after delaying her resignation to investigate why she was denied a peerage.

The former culture secretary has been open about her expectations of receiving a peerage into the House of Lords following the resignation of Boris Johnson, for whom she was a strong ally throughout his various controversies as PM and beyond.

Dorries had expected to appear on Johnson’s resignation honours list and she has since accused current prime minister Rishi Sunak’s team of removing her name from it.

Last week, Dorries announced she would resign with “immediate effect” from her seat as MP Mid Bedfordshire but appears to have done a U-turn.

Now, Dorries claims she plans to delay her resignation as she conducts an “inquiry” into why she was not given the honour.

In a Twitter thread, Dorries explained that she has “requested copies of WhatsApps, text messages, all emails and minutes of meetings both formal and informal with names of senior figures unredacted” from the House of Lords Appointments Commission (HOLAC), Cabinet Secretary and the Cabinet Office.

It’s fair to say, onlookers had a lot to say about Dorries and her decision to remain an MP while she investigates her own missing peerage.

One person wrote: “This is one of the most tragic, self-indulgent, cringe-ridden diatribes I’ve ever had the misfortune to read. I’m not entirely sure how Dorries could humiliate herself any further.

“That said, I haven’t read any of her books.”

Another accused her of holding her Mid Bedfordshire “hostage”.

They wrote: “Nadine Dorries continues to hold her Mid Bedfordshire constituents hostage while she is now paid as an MP to hold her own inquiry into why she was denied a place in the HoL. Staggering levels of shame and arrogance on display here.”

Another argued: “I don't like people being described as Karens but the gist of this thread is ‘I'd like to speak to the manager’.”

“Imagine eating an ostrich's a**ehole on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and it not being the most undignified moment of your career,” another said.

Someone else suggested: “I’m convinced some people just do not feel embarrassment.”

Since her tweet, experts have since pointed out that under the Data Protection Act 2018, data processed for the honours system does not apply and access rights cannot be given.

