The culture secretary had a very dry response to Naked Attraction host Anna Richardson banning her from the show.

Nadine Dorries responded: “The nation is saved” along with a screenshot of an article from The Independent about how Dorries would not be welcome on the naked dating programme due to the privatisation row.

The government is set to privatise Channel 4, which has been roundly criticised since the move was announced.

Speaking to Times Radio, Richardson commented on the controversial move to privatise the station.

The presenter said: “I just think that, even though Naked Attraction is about the beauty of the body. I think ultimately it comes down to personality, doesn’t it?”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

She said she would “never” have Dorries on the show, and added: “I think that Nadine has shown her true colours in all ways.”

She then joked: “I don’t think that we could reveal any part of that woman that is in any way enlightening or attractive, I’m afraid so. She’s off the panel.”

Richardson isn’t the only one to have choice words for the culture secretary.

Channel 4 star Kirstie Allsopp and Dorries had a spat on Twitter after an opinion piece from Dorries was published in the Mail on Sunday.

Plans for the sale will reportedly be set out in a white paper later this month and will be included in a new Media Bill for next spring.

Channel 4 has been publicly owned since it was founded in 1982 and is funded by advertising (despite what Dorries appears to think).

A string of Tory MPs and peers, including Sir Peter Bottomley, former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson, chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee Julian Knight, and former cabinet ministers Damian Green and Jeremy Hunt have publicly questioned the plans.



Sir Peter, who represents Worthing West, said he opposes the sale “because I am a Conservative”.

On Monday, Lucy Powell, Labour’s shadow culture secretary, dismissed the suggestion the sale of Channel 4 would help the regions.

She tweeted: “Selling off C4 to a foreign media giant is the opposite of levelling up. It will cost jobs in Yorkshire and across the North where C4 has been investing for years.

“Apprenticeships, HQ and support for independent productions companies are all at risk.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.