Exclusive new polling data has shown that the Conservatives have failed to make headway ahead of the general election, with Labour holding a majority going into the final few days.

A Techne poll for the Independent Group takes a closer look at voting habits ahead of the big day on July 4. TechneUK is a member of the British Polling Council and an MRS Company Partner.

People who took part in the poll were asked what party they would vote for.

A total of 28 per cent said that they would vote for the Labour Party. 13 per cent said they would vote for the Conservative and Unionist Party, while 12 per cent said they'd vote for Reform UK.

Elsewhere, 8 per cent said they would vote for the Liberal Democrats. Three per cent said they would vote for the Green party. Two per cent said they would vote for the Scottish National Party and two per cent said they would vote for another party.

A total of 24 per cent said they wouldn't vote, while nine per cent were uncertain.

People who took part in the poll were asked, on a scale of 1-10 where one means that you would not vote and 10 means that you would certainly vote, how likely they were to vote on July 4.

A total of 24 per cent gave an answer between one and four. Nine per cent gave an answer between five and six. A total of 22 per cent gave an answer of seven to eight, while 45 per cent gave an answer of nine or 10.

Last week, exclusive new polling data has shown that people are more likely to get their information about the general election campaign from traditional news outlets than anywhere else.

