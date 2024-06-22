Exclusive new polling data has shown that people are more likely to get their information about the general election campaign from traditional news outlets than anywhere else.

A Techne poll for the Independent Group takes a closer look at voting habits ahead of the big day on July 4. TechneUK is a member of the British Polling Council and an MRS Company Partner.

According to the poll, 48 per cent of people said that traditional news outlets are their main source of information as July 4 approaches.

Meanwhile, 13 per cent said Instagram and TikTok were their main sources, 11 per cent said personal views of family and friends were their main sources.

In addition, eight per cent picked Twitter and Facebook as their main sources of information, while 21 per cent said they either had no interest in politics or they had no preferred media.

The poll also asked people whether they were registered to vote and were planning to vote.

A total of 73 per cent said they were registered and intended to vote, while 11 per cent said they were registered but didn't intend to vote.

Then, one per cent of people said they planning on register to vote, 13 per cent said they were not registered and not voting. Finally, one per cent said they didn't know.

The poll also asked people whether they believed the next government should take Britain back into the European Union.

In total, 44 per cent answered "yes", while 40 per cent said "no" and 18 per cent said "I don't know".

When asked whether watching a political debate on television would make any difference on how they voted, 47 per cent said it wouldn't, 40 per cent said it would and 13 per cent said they didn't know.

