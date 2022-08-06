Nicola Sturgeon has finally responded to Liz Truss calling her an "attention seeker" - and her comeback is brilliant.

This week, at a Tory party hustings in Exeter, the foreign secretary drew criticism after she criticised the Scottish leader in a conversation about whether there could be another Scottish independence referendum.

“The best thing to do with Nicola Sturgeon is ignore her,” she said at the time. "I’m sorry, she’s an attention seeker, that’s what she is.”

Then, during aSky News interview yesterday, interview yesterday, Truss declined to apologise for the remarks, despite the backlash she received.

It is Sturgeon who has had the last laugh, though, as posting on Twitter she shared an image of a seal she had spotted in Argyll, and called the animal "a bit of an attention seeker", alongside a winky emoji.

The post has received over 38,000 likes and people praised the Scottish leader for her wit:

A good relationship with the rest of the union would be good, but failing that at least we can all have a laugh on Twitter.

