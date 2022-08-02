Breaking news in pot kettle black news - Liz Truss has called Nicola Sturgeon an "attention-seeker".
The Tory leadership candidate said the Scottish leader should be "ignored" at Monday night’s leadership hustings, criticising her push for another independence referendum in October 2023.
“She’s an attention-seeker, that’s what she is,” Truss said.
“What we need to do is show the people of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales what we’re delivering for them and making sure that all of our Government policies apply right across the United Kingdom.”
As well as being a - to be generous - crackers approach to diplomacy with one of the other countries in the United Kingdom, it is a little odd as an insult, considering evidence that if Truss hasn't actively sought attention, she hasn't exactly shied away from it. There is all the times she has gone around looking like a Margaret Thatcher tribute act, for instance, and some of her other random photoshoots that she's taken part in.
Then there's the fact that she consistently goes viral for saying something a bit weird, and even if that isn't on purpose, it does attract attention.
All this wasn't lost on people on Twitter:
A real "that is a disgrace" moment from the leadership campaign if you ask us.
