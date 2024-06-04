Nigel Farage has been hit by a milkshake again while campaigning in Clacton

Nigel Farage has once again been hit by a milkshake while leading the campaign trail for Reform UK.

A video shared on X / Twitter appears to capture the moment a milkshake is thrown at the 60-year-old as he leaves the Moon & Starfish pub in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex.

That’s where the former UKIP leader is campaigning to be elected as MP for the first time in eight attempts.

He previously said he would not be running to be elected, but has since made a dramatic U-turn, taking over as leader of the political party in the process too.

A member of staff at the Wetherspoons where Nigel Farage just had a milkshake hurled at him has suggested the thrower could have been lying in wait for the politician to arrive for an hour, reports The Independent.

The Moon & Starfish worker, who wished to remain anonymous, said three police officers had recently gone into the pub looking for the woman who threw what is believed to have been a banana milkshake.

He said: "She was sat outside by one of the pillars for about an hour beforehand."

When asked if he was implying that the throw was premeditated, the Wetherspoons staff member replied: "I believe so."

While he wasn’t close to the Reform UK leader at the time, from afar, he said: "I saw liquid fly through the air and hit a few customers."

Farage has since shared a video on his X / Twitter account saying "my milkshake brings all the people to the rally".

Beforehand, Farage was speaking at a rally in Clacton-on-Sea where supporters and protestors clashed.

He told people who attended the rally he wants to be a "bloody nuisance" in Parliament.

It's not the first time Farage has had a milkshake thrown over him, having been hit by a drink back in 2019. He was Brexit Party leader back then and was hit while campaigning in Newcastle city centre for the European parliament elections.

