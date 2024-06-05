After Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was drenched in milkshake while campaigning in Clacton-on-Sea, memes have been doing the rounds on social media

Photos and videos captured the moment of what appears to be a blonde woman in a tracksuit throwing what's understood to be banana milkshake over Farage on June 4.

It happened as the 60-year-old was leaving the Moon & Starfish pub in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex.

A member of staff at the Wetherspoons where Nigel Farage had the milkshake hurled at him suggested the thrower could have been lying in wait for the politician to arrive for an hour, reports The Independent.

The Moon & Starfish worker, who wished to remain anonymous, said on June 3 three police officers had gone into the pub looking for the woman who threw the milkshake.

He said: "She was sat outside by one of the pillars for about an hour beforehand."

While he wasn’t close to the Reform UK leader at the time, from afar, he said: "I saw liquid fly through the air and hit a few customers."

Shortly after the incident, Farage posted a response on social media, sharing a video with the caption "my milkshake brings all the people to the rally".

Rumours circulated on social media that the whole thing was "staged" and that senior House of Commons press officer Emily Hewertson was behind it all.

However she quickly shut down these claims and had fun while doing it.

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident.

