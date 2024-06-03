Speculation rises around Nigel Farage election comeback as he teases ‘announcement’

Nigel Farage, the Reform UK honorary president and former Ukip leader, has tried and failed seven times to become an elected Member of Parliament, and with the arch-Brexiteer due to hold a press conference on Monday afternoon, speculation is rife that he may try for an eighth time.

Farage had previously ruled himself out of standing in July’s general election when it was announced by Rishi Sunak last month, instead writing in a statement that he would “do my bit to help” with Reform UK’s election campaign, but “now is not the right time for me to go any further than that”.

The Trump ally added: “Important though the general election is, the contest in the United States of America on November 5 has huge global significance.

“A strong America as a close ally is vital for our peace and security. I intend to help with the grassroots campaign in the USA in any way that I can.”

Since then, however, the ex-Member of European Parliament admitted to GB News on Friday that he has “absolutely huge regrets” about not standing in next month’s big vote - and he still has time to change his mind.

And so, when he announced on Monday that an “emergency general election announcement” would be made by him later today, social media users are predicting that he has done just that:

If it is indeed true that ex-I’m A Celebrity contestant is standing once again, it would be the first time he’s done so since 2015.

His previous defeats - all while he was involved with Ukip - were in by-elections in 1994 (Eastleigh) and 2006 (Bromley and Chislehurst); and in general elections in Salisbury (1997), Bexhill and Battle (2001), Buckingham (2010) and South Thanet (2005 and 2015).

