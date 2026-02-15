Barack Obama was on hand to restore reason after being asked about the backlash to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show during a new interview.

The former president spoke with YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen, in a chat which was full of revelations – not least the moment that Obama claimed aliens are “real” .

The interview also saw him discuss the recent performance from the musician, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, which has sparked so much conversation around the world over recent days.

In case you missed it, the backlash to his performance in certain political circles in the US is still rumbling on. This week, an ultra-conservative lawmaker has called for a federal investigation into Bad Bunny’s “explicit and indecent” halftime show at the Super Bowl. In an open letter, Rep. Andy Ogles wrote to the House Energy and Commerce Committee to demand a “formal congressional inquiry” into the National Football League and NBCUniversal for airing the rapper’s performance.

Obama, unsurprisingly, has a different view.

Speaking about the performance, Obama said: “It resonated. It was smart because it wasn’t preaching. It was showing. It was demonstrating and displaying: this is what a community is.

“People who did not speak Spanish and have never been to Puerto Rico, they saw that elderly woman serving a drink, and the kids dancing with their grandmas. It was intergenerational and it was a reminder of what Dr. King called ‘the beloved community’ can look like, which is not perfect and it’s messy sometimes.”

Obama continued: “You know, I guarantee you not all those lyrics were probably politically correct - and if you translated them... you know, people are complicated. But there was a sense of, all right, there’s room for everybody here.”

