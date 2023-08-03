Oliver Dowden is now in charge of the country and people aren't worried at all

Oliver Dowden is in charge of the country because Rishi Sunak is on holiday.

The PM has gone to California with his family for what he said is his first proper holiday in four years.

He will still receive his ministerial box but won't be taking control of day to day decisions like he usually does.

So his deputy, who stepped up to the role in April after Dominic Raab resigned over bullying allegations, has stepped up to the plate and judging by social media, it seems people aren't thrilled.

After all, it is not like he does a good job when he stands in for Sunak at PMQs.

Here's how people reacted to Dowden being in the driver's seat.

In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph about his holiday, Sunak said:

“It will be my first family holiday for a very long time.

“So that is something I’m looking forward to. It’s nice for me to just spend time with family, actually, because the notion of a family holiday is something that I haven’t even had the opportunity to enjoy for some years properly, abroad.

“So it’s lots of eating out together, going to the beach, going on walks, bike rides, all that kind of stuff. It’s just fun times together – the four of us – which I’m looking forward to.”

We never thought we'd say this... but come back from holiday, Rishi! Please!

