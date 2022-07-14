Penny Mordaunt has had a busy week, after officially launching her Conservative leadership bid on Monday.

She faced some difficult questions from journalists, with one claiming that the public do not know who she is.

While it’s true that she might be one of the lesser-known names involved in the race to replace Boris Johnson, TV fans may well remember her from a show called Splash a few years back.

The MP appeared on the diving contest in 2014, and now a clip of her belly flopping into a pool in front of millions of viewers has resurfaced online.

The MP for Portsmouth North appeared in a red swimsuit and jumped backwards off a platform into water below.

Only, rather than executing the dive, she mistimed the jump and ended up landing belly first.

TikTok users have been reshaping the clip after she was picked out as one of the favourites in the leadership race.

At the time her appearance on Splash proved controversial. While she donated her fee to a local swimming pool, some of her constituents criticised her for taking time away from her work in the House of Commons.

The MP appeared on the show back in 2014 ITV

The short-lived ITV competition was hosted by Tom Daley, with judges including comedian Joe Brand.

It comes after Mordaunt vowed to make defence the “first duty” of government if she were to win the Conservative leadership race.

The trade minister and former defence secretary went ahead of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss after the first round of voting by Tory MPs.

