In amongst all of the royals and the religious representatives, Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt caught many people’s attention during the coronation for her rather important role of carrying a very important – and very heavy – sword.

The House of Commons leader and lord president of the Privy Council was tasked with holding the Sword of State in Westminster Abbey on Saturday when King Charles III was crowned the new monarch.

Addressing the online discussion on Twitter, Ms Mordaunt wrote: “Honoured to be part of the coronation with thousands of others who played their part.

“I’m very aware that our armed forces, police officers and others have been marching or standing for hours as part of the ceremony or to keep us all safe.

“In comparison, my job was rather easier.”

However, as well as being awestruck by Ms Mordaunt’s ability to lift a sword for so long, Twitter users couldn’t help but notice the Tory politician’s choice of outfit looked rather familiar:

Poundland has been known to indulge themselves in a good marketing opportunity over the years - look no further than the outcry over their ‘Elf on a Shelf’ campaign, which saw the advert banned by the Advertising Standards Authority in 2018 for being “demeaning to women”.

Posts by the popular bargain store included an elf dangling a teabag over a female doll in a simulation of a sex act, and another where the elf was seen playing a game of strip poker.

At the time of writing, however, Poundland are yet to tweet about the similarities between their logo and Ms Mordaunt’s outfit, with their last post being sent on Thursday.

We also believe the dress cost more than a pound, obviously.

