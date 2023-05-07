Politics
x
In amongst all of the royals and the religious representatives, Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt caught many people’s attention during the coronation for her rather important role of carrying a very important – and very heavy – sword.
The House of Commons leader and lord president of the Privy Council was tasked with holding the Sword of State in Westminster Abbey on Saturday when King Charles III was crowned the new monarch.
Addressing the online discussion on Twitter, Ms Mordaunt wrote: “Honoured to be part of the coronation with thousands of others who played their part.
“I’m very aware that our armed forces, police officers and others have been marching or standing for hours as part of the ceremony or to keep us all safe.
“In comparison, my job was rather easier.”
However, as well as being awestruck by Ms Mordaunt’s ability to lift a sword for so long, Twitter users couldn’t help but notice the Tory politician’s choice of outfit looked rather familiar:
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
\u201cI see Penny Mordaunt is giving @Poundland free advertising today.\u201d— FrankChickens (@FrankChickens) 1683374428
\u201cIn for a Penny Mordaunt, in for a Poundland\n#Coronation\u201d— Share & \ud83c\udd74njoy (@Share & \ud83c\udd74njoy) 1683385363
\u201c@FrankChickens_ @Poundland You sure it was free advertising? Tories dont usually do stuff for nothing.\u201d— FrankChickens (@FrankChickens) 1683374428
\u201c@FrankChickens_ @Poundland If Poundland sponsored Gilead \ud83d\ude44\ud83d\ude06\u201d— FrankChickens (@FrankChickens) 1683374428
\u201cIf you needed further evidence of how out of touch the Tories are with the ordinary people of Britain\u2026Nobody in the whole #Coronation planning process seens to have asked Penny Mordaunt why Poundland were paying for her dress.\u201d— AllTheDisasters (@AllTheDisasters) 1683461784
\u201cOh dear, she could\u2019ve been the coronation\u2019s breakout star, but thanks to a lack of research, she\u2019s Poundland Penny.\u201d— Julian Power \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Julian Power \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1683457757
\u201c"Tell her to stand around all day holding a sword up and wearing a shit blue Poundland cape."\u201d— John Ix (@John Ix) 1683398861
Poundland has been known to indulge themselves in a good marketing opportunity over the years - look no further than the outcry over their ‘Elf on a Shelf’ campaign, which saw the advert banned by the Advertising Standards Authority in 2018 for being “demeaning to women”.
Posts by the popular bargain store included an elf dangling a teabag over a female doll in a simulation of a sex act, and another where the elf was seen playing a game of strip poker.
At the time of writing, however, Poundland are yet to tweet about the similarities between their logo and Ms Mordaunt’s outfit, with their last post being sent on Thursday.
We also believe the dress cost more than a pound, obviously.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
Top 100
The Conversation (0)