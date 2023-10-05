People can't believe they're agreeing with Boris Johnson's point about HS2

Rishi Sunak announced the northern leg of HS2 is to be scrapped in a decision that has left people divided.

In his closing speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, the prime minister shared the news and outlined how the money saved from cancelling this phase of the project (£36 billion) will instead be spent on improving local transport links.

He also cited how the cost of HS2 has doubled, while the economic case for it had "massively weakened with the changes to business travel post-Covid".

However, this move has been widely criticised by people - even two former Conservative prime ministers, David Cameron and Boris Johnson have spoken out against Sunak's decision.

On Twitter, Cameron described the decision to cancel the project as "the wrong one".

"It will help to fuel the views of those who argue that we can no longer think or act for the long-term as a country; that we are heading in the wrong direction," he wrote.

"HS2 was about investing for the long-term, bringing the country together, ensuring a more balanced economy and delivering the Northern Powerhouse."

"Today’s announcement throws away fifteen years of cross-party consensus, sustained over six administrations, and will make it much harder to build consensus for any future long-term projects."

He concluded: "I regret this decision and in years to come I suspect many will look back at today’s announcement and wonder how this once-in-a-generation opportunity was lost.

Johnson quote tweeted Cameron's statement and made his thoughts known by simply writing: "I agree."

Now, many cannot fathom the fact that they actually agree with both Cameron and Johnson on something and shared this confusion online.

While some thought it was the perfect opportunity to respond with the "The Worst Person You Know Just Made A Great Point," meme.









































Two former Tory PMs coming together in agreement - just not in the way Sunak would've wanted.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.