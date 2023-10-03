Rishi Sunak would have known this year’s Conservative Party conference was going to be tough, as his first, and most likely last, before the next general election.



But he couldn’t have expected that it would be totally overwhelmed by a single, (money)burning issue.

Yes, HS2 is the acronym on everyone’s lips, and pundits and politicians alike are spitting with fury at the prospect of seeing the rail line’s northern leg scrapped.

Still, as pressure mounts on the Prime Minister to confirm his plans for the ill-fated project, his colleagues have done their best – or, more accurately, worst – to distract from the fallout.

From a fabricated “meat tax” to the obligatory “Tories on tour” scenes, indy100 will keep you updated on all the most excruciating moments from the Manchester event, and what commentators are making of it all.

And the night clearly went on and on...

And even later in the day, this happened...

Later in the day, Net Zero secretary Claire Coutinho started some unnecessary beef with Labour Sky News Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Claire Coutinho said she wanted to add a "light moment" in her speech as she referenced the 'meat tax' - which, in fact, doesn't exist. Coutinho sat down with journalist Sophy Ridge on Sky News' Politics Hub, where she was quizzed on a part of her Conservative Party conference speech "that really struck" Ridge. "'It's no wonder Labour seem so relaxed about taxing meat," Coutinho said in her speech. "Sir Keir Starmer doesn't eat it and Ed Miliband is clearly scarred by his encounter with the bacon sandwich". Ridge asked: "You didn't write that, did you?" Read more...



And here's what 'The Rest is Politics' host Alastair Campbell made of the whole thing

Truss's speech went down like a 49-day-old lettuce leaf in some quarters

Buzzy Lizzy Sure, a wilting lettuce lasted longer than Liz Truss's premiership, but there's been a notable buzz around Sunak's predecessor. She was greeted by lengthy queues yesterday as she delivered a speech calling for tax cuts to “make Britain grow again”. And here's a taste of the calibre of attendees.



Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.