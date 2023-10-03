Politics
Rishi Sunak would have known this year’s Conservative Party conference was going to be tough, as his first, and most likely last, before the next general election.
But he couldn’t have expected that it would be totally overwhelmed by a single, (money)burning issue.
Yes, HS2 is the acronym on everyone’s lips, and pundits and politicians alike are spitting with fury at the prospect of seeing the rail line’s northern leg scrapped.
Still, as pressure mounts on the Prime Minister to confirm his plans for the ill-fated project, his colleagues have done their best – or, more accurately, worst – to distract from the fallout.
From a fabricated “meat tax” to the obligatory “Tories on tour” scenes, indy100 will keep you updated on all the most excruciating moments from the Manchester event, and what commentators are making of it all.
And the night clearly went on and on...
And even later in the day, this happened...
When it comes to summing up what\u2019s going on at the Conservative Party conference, phone footage of Priti Patel and Nigel Farage dancing and singing along to \u2018Can't Take My Eyes Off You\u2019 could hardly be more on point.— Nicholas Pegg (@Nicholas Pegg) 1696316465
Later in the day, Net Zero secretary Claire Coutinho started some unnecessary beef with Labour
Sky News
Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Claire Coutinho said she wanted to add a "light moment" in her speech as she referenced the 'meat tax' - which, in fact, doesn't exist.
Coutinho sat down with journalist Sophy Ridge on Sky News' Politics Hub, where she was quizzed on a part of her Conservative Party conference speech "that really struck" Ridge.
"'It's no wonder Labour seem so relaxed about taxing meat," Coutinho said in her speech. "Sir Keir Starmer doesn't eat it and Ed Miliband is clearly scarred by his encounter with the bacon sandwich".
Ridge asked: "You didn't write that, did you?"
And here's what 'The Rest is Politics' host Alastair Campbell made of the whole thing
If Liz Truss is weird enough, the people clamouring to hear and see her are even weirder.— ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@ALASTAIR CAMPBELL) 1696270096
Truss's speech went down like a 49-day-old lettuce leaf in some quarters
Liz Truss speech challenge.\n\nYou have to see how long you can last before you lose all hope and tumble into despair.\n\nI lasted 19 seconds.\n\n#LizTrussSpeechChallenge— Otto English (@Otto English) 1696275558
Buzzy Lizzy
A huge buzz at the Great British Growth rally starring Liz Truss. I think she\u2019s going to need a bigger room!— Nigel Farage (@Nigel Farage) 1696246868
Sure, a wilting lettuce lasted longer than Liz Truss's premiership, but there's been a notable buzz around Sunak's predecessor.
She was greeted by lengthy queues yesterday as she delivered a speech calling for tax cuts to “make Britain grow again”.
And here's a taste of the calibre of attendees.
