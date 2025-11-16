Trump condemned for ‘evil’ attack on Republican calling for Epstein Files release

As the feud between US president Donald Trump and Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene continues, the former ally to the POTUS isn’t the only Republican to be attacked by the convicted felon over their calls for the Epstein files to be released.

Writing on his Truth Social platform on Friday, the president asked: “Did Thomas Massie, sometimes referred to as Rand Paul Jr., because of the fact that he always votes against the Republican Party, get married already??? Boy, that was quick!

“No wonder the Polls have him at less than an 8% chance of winning the Election.

“Anyway, have a great life Thomas and (?). His wife will soon find out that she’s stuck with a LOSER!”

The reality is that Kentucky representative Massie remarried last month, after the sudden death of his first wife, Rhonda, in June 2024.

This has led to Trump’s comments being met with widespread condemnation, with Kentucky candidate Amy McGrath tweeting that “the lack of decency is stunning”:

CNN political commentator and former congressman Adam Kinzinger said Trump is “evil to the core”:

MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski wrote that “in a lifetime of classless, obnoxious and disgusting things said by Trump, his social media post about Thomas Massie’s marriage is right up there”:

And Pod Save America co-host Tommy Vietor said it was “sick, sick stuff”:

While Massie has not responded to Trump’s Truth Social post directly, the representative tweeted out a poll on Sunday in which he asked his followers how they would vote on a petition to release the Epstein files, which is happening in the House of Representatives next week.

At the time of writing, the poll has received more than 1,600 votes, with 91 per cent saying ‘release the files’ and 8.4 per cent saying ‘don’t care, it’s a hoax’.

The Independent has contacted Massie’s office for comment.

