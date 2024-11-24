A petition calling for another general election has been launched, racking up hundreds of thousands of signatures – and people online have responded by essentially saying the same thing.

The petition has been signed by more than 500,000 people and has been shared online by the likes of Nadine Dorries.

It has surpassed the number required for a response from the government and to be considered for a debate in parliament.

The petition, which was set up by Michael Westwood, reads: “I would like there to be another General Election.

“I believe the current Labour Government have gone back on the promises they laid out in the lead up to the last election.”





Dorries shared the petition, writing: “Wow - that got to 100k signatures pretty quick! Call a General Election - Petitions.”

While plenty of people support the petition, as you might expect after millions of people got the result they didn’t want earlier this year in the election that saw Labour voted in, one user seemed to sum up the thoughts of many when they wrote: “Call a general election? We just had one, it was decided - deal with it.”

Another wrote: "The good news for the 'Call a General Election' people is that there will be one in 4 years & 7 months time. It’s the benefit of living in a parliamentary democracy."

Other social media users echoed those thoughts on Twitter/X, with the petition coming just four months after Starmer was elected as PM.









Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings



