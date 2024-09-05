Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary, has announced a sequel to last year’s book The Plot – which chronicled the “political assassination” of Boris Johnson – with Downfall promising to explore “the self-destruction of the Conservative Party”.

The book by ex-MP for Mid Bedfordshire, who recently criticised Angela Rayner for partying in Ibiza despite abandoning her constituents to go on I’m A Celebrity in 2012, has been described as “the political book of 2024” with its exposés on “the reason why Rishi Sunak left the D-Day celebrations early” and “group sex sessions” planned via WhatsApp and “held between late-night votes in a certain office in Portcullis House”.

Crikey.

The synopsis reads: “After decades in the hands of malevolent players and two years of disastrous leadership, the Conservative party stands at the edge of the abyss.

“From the humiliation of Liz Truss’s 49-day premiership to the shameful, self-serving drift of Rishi Sunak’s time in office, Downfall is the story of a political party on the verge of extinction.

“The next leader will hold the future of the party in his or her hands, and with outside forces resisting change, the challenge will be as enormous as it will be difficult. But the painful truth is that the party deserves to be where it is – and nothing can stay the same.”

Dorries’ last book, The Plot, made headlines several times last year for its bizarre James Bond references; its wild claim that a Tory official in Downing Street allegedly had a pet rabbit cut up and nailed to the front door of his ex-girlfriend’s family home; and Dorries’ interview with LBC in which she refused to name an individual she claims tampered with an advice note she wrote, only to do so just 11 seconds later.

Not to mention its publication date had to be pushed back due to ‘legal delays’.

Announcing the book on Twitter/X on Thursday, Dorries wrote that she was “[putting] on her hard hat as plotters take aim and do their best to attack/discredit me as the launch date is revealed”.

Provided her latest release isn’t also subjected to legal issues, Downfall will come out on 21 November - just a few weeks after the next leader of the Conservative Party is revealed as being either Robert Jenrick, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Mel Stride or James Cleverly.

Yikes.

