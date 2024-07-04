The wildest moments of the 2024 UK general election

So, we’re here – it’s the big day, six weeks after Rishi Sunak stood in the rain and announced a snap election taking place on July 4.

Since then, events have taken place which people could never have predicted, and things have gotten a bit silly from time to time too.

In fact, the political landscape in the UK looks almost unrecognisable to how it did then, given how much has changed.

These are some of the wildest moments of the 2024 general election as the nation heads to the polls.

Sunak getting soaked in the rain









It feels natural to start where it all began. Unfortunately for Sunak, the weather and a nearby protest outside Downing Street distracted from the election announcement itself.

As Sunak delivered the news that the UK would be taking to the polls on July 4th, the 90s classic 'Things Can Only Get Better' by D:Ream was heard blaring out from speakers by a protester at the gates of Downing Street.

Not the ideal start for the PM.





Dawn Butler's '21 Seconds' rap

With three weeks to go ahead of the election, Dawn Butler released a video of herself rapping – because why not?

The Labour candidate, battling for the Brent East seat, shared a clip of herself singing over a remixed version of “21 Seconds” by So Solid Crew.

“We’ve got 21 days to go,” she sang, referencing Sunak’s D-Day blunder and labelling previous Tory prime ministers “corrupt”.

“Vote for Labour. Vote for me as your MP for Brent East on Thursday 4th July.”





Farage getting hit with a milkshake

Farage coming out as leader of Reform UK has had a big impact on the build-up to the election, and one of the biggest stories from the campaign trail saw him splattered by a milkshake during a visit to the seat he’s contesting in Clacton-on-Sea.





Sunak's D-Day blunder

Rishi Sunak complained the D-Day commemorations ‘ran over’ when he turned up late to the TV interview he skipped them for.

The prime minister was condemned for failing to attend some of the events to mark the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy last week, so he could return home for a sitdown with ITV that was due to be aired days later.





Ed Davey's many crazy stunts

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey has been catching the eye of voters with a series of stunts – some of which are genuinely quite impressive.



He’s gone bodyboarding, spoken about the benefits of rejoining the Single Market while on a teacup ride, enjoyed himself going down a slide, and gone bungee jumping while urging people to try something new and vote Lib Dem.





Steve Baker’s unusual promise

Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker was asked what he’d do if he lost his Wycombe seat, and he gave a very unexpected answer.

“Skydiving, motorcycling, fast catamaran sailing... the wide range of things I’ll do,” he said in his response to a question from the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire, which has since gone viral on social media.

“I think you’re talking about work though,” Baker added, with a smile.

Ms Derbyshire then responded: “I was talking about the work, but that’s fine.” Mr Baker added: “The first thing I’ll do if I don’t win my seat is have a long break.”





The tattooed lady on This Morning

Sunak appeared on This Morning to make one last appeal to the British public ahead of polling day, just a day before the nation cast its vote.

However, he never could have predicted that his fellow guests would include Britain’s most tattooed woman, or that he’d get photographed looking on awkwardly as she was interviewed in a bikini.





Sunak saying he didn't have Sky as a kid

Sunak tried to claim he had to "sacrifice" a lot as a child - giving Sky TV as an example. Safe to say people on social media weren't too sympathetic.

