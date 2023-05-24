Keir Starmer jokes Braverman is 'speeding into the void' left by the PM

Keir Starmer joked that Suella Braverman is "speeding into the void" left by the PM.

In a fiery session of PMQs which saw Tory MP Paul Bristow get kicked out for being rather too rowdy, the Labour leader mocked the home secretary over her recent speeding scandal and accused Sunak of holding the country back without clear policies for growth in the UK.

"His policies are holding working people back," he said.

He added: "But fear not, because speeding into the void left by the prime minister comes the home secretary" with a plan for Brits to become "fruit pickers".

He was referencing a speech Braverman made at the recent controversial National Conservatism Conference when she suggested the country trains Brits to pick fruit and drive lorries to bring immigration down.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He asked Sunak if he supported the "let them pick fruit ambition or does he wish he had the strength to give her a career change of her own".

In response, Sunak babbled about IMF forecasts for growth and said the Conservative government was "delivering" for the British people.

He must have been frustrated.

After all, that wasn't Starmer's only joke at Braverman's expense. Earlier during the conversation, after questions on government's record on immigration, he asked Sunak: "Why does he think his Home Secretary has such a problem with points based systems?".

Starmer is in his banter era.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.