Laurence Fox has apologised for the sexist comments he made about journalist Ava Evans on GB News earlier this week.

The actor, who also leads the fringe political party Reclaim, posted a video on X/Twitter on Thursday evening, admitting that he spoke in a “demeaning” way about her.

Fox has been suspended from GB News, as has Dan Wootton, who was interviewing Fox at the time and failed to challenge the comments. Instead, he laughed along.

Media regulator Ofcom has launched an investigation into the incident after it received about 7,300 complaints.

Fox’s remarks about Evans included: “Who would want to shag that?”

In his latest post on X, Fox said he is sorry for “demeaning her,” but also said she has a “dislike of men in general”, and that he was angry about comments she made on a BBC show earlier in the week about male suicide.

He said: “If I was going to be sensible and I could replay it, I would say: ‘Any self-respecting man in 2023 would probably be well advised to avoid a woman who possessed that worldview because she would probably cause him nothing but harm.’

“But what I did say was, you know: ‘I wouldn’t shag that,’ and all that sort of stuff, which is not right.

“It’s demeaning to her, to Ava, so I’m sorry for demeaning you in that way, however angry I am with you still for doing that, and it demeans me because it’s not representative of who I am.”

He said he thought he would get sacked by GB News on Friday, adding: “I’m saying this stuff to clear my own conscience.”

Fox also claimed he told GB News what he planned to say before the show, and accused the channel of being “the home of cancel culture”.

Wootton, meanwhile, has been sacked by MailOnline, where he was paid to write two columns per week. He has also issued an apology, claiming that he was laughing at the time out of shock.

Evans has said GB News apologised to her.

