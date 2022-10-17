Priti Patel posted an "inspirational" quote on Instagram this morning and we have no idea why.

The former home secretary who is now a backbench MP said "good morning" to her followers, while sharing an image of a sunset and waves with the following message written across it

"A meaningful life isn't being rich, being popular, being highly educated or being perfect. It's about being real, being humble, being strong & being able to share ourselves & touch the lives of others. It's only then that we could have a full happy & contented life."

It is not known who originally made the wholesome statement, but responding to her content, people were confused at her rebrand while the Tory party goes to s**t.

One person commented: "Morning hun, welcome to the Facebook mum era x"

Another said: "Proper family WhatsApp group post right here."

"I just whispered that to my gas meter and nothing happened," a third said.

Sophie Heawood said:

And another Tweeter described it as "peak boomer energy".

We are living in strange times.

