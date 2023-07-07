Tory MP shut down in just 17 seconds after moaning about social media 'bed wetting'

A Tory found himself in a spot of bother when he was shut down by a BBC Question Time audience member in just 17 seconds.

Veterans minister Johnny Mercer had moaned about social media’s “collective bed-wetting” during a debate about whether social media is a good forum to discuss politics, after this week facing a backlash for saying armed forces personnel don’t need to use food banks.

Contributing to the debate, an audience member said: “Given that members of the Conservatives and the Conservative party have shut down any form of meaningful protest, and he’s shouted across every member of this panel tonight – how else are we meant to get our point across other than social media?”

The audience burst into applause in response.

It appeared that the member was referencing, the controversial Public Order Bill, which was passed in April this year and introduces more powers to restrict people’s right to protest, as well as the no less controversial Policing, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act.

